Going for the Gold: Akwasi Frimpong is not an Olympian … yet

PARK CITY, Utah (Nexstar) – In 1993 the movie “Cool Runnings” was released. It was about a Jamaican Bobsled Team that hoped to compete at the Winter Olympics. Substitute “Jamaican Bobsled Team” for “Ghana Skeleton” and you have this week’s going for the gold report.

Akwasi Frimpong is not an Olympian, yet, but he trains like one.

“My wife, the one thing she said is I don’t want you to be 99 years old and still whining, in a positive way, about your Olympic dreams.” Akwasi Frimpong

Frimpong is 31 years old. He’s a former track-and-field star at Utah Valley University. He came close to being an Olympian in 2012.

“I was actually part of the pre-Olympic London 4×100 meter relay team. I missed that Olympics because of an Achilles injury.” Akwasi Frimpong

But one year later, that let to Frimpong being recruited for a different sport.

“Bobsled team. Because of my speed.” Akwasi Frimpong

That’s right. Bobsled. Akwasi Frimpong is from Ghana in West Africa where it doesn’t snow. In 2015, Frimpong transitioned from bobsled to skeleton.

“Go head first, anywhere from 70-90 miles per hour with your chin about three inches from the ice…basically laying on a cooking sheet on my belly and going as hard as possible down the track.” Akwasi Frimpong

“Your brain, it’s just like a speed you have never experienced before. It was definitely scary. But I’m not here to make a Disney movie. I’m here to compete with the best of the world.” Akwasi Frimpong

Akwasi Frimpong is currently ranked 95th in the world. He needs to be in the top 60 by mid-January to qualify for the Olympics. If he does, he’ll be just the second Winter Olympian ever from Ghana.