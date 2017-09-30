Fire destroys Leander home; no one hurt

KXAN Staff Published:
Fire crews fight a home fire in Leander on Friday night September 29,2017. The home is a total loss. (Photo courtesy: Travis Co. ESD 1 Facebook page)

LEANDER (KXAN) — Fire crews with Travis County ESD 1 say a home in Leander was destroyed by a fire late Friday night.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, crews were dispatched at 9:30 p.m. to the home off Yaupon Trail and Juniper Trail in the Sandy Creek neighborhood of Leander. The first units found the home engulfed in flames and it has now been declared a total loss.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries have been reported.

Crews from the Leander, Austin, Liberty Hill and Volente fire departments helped put the fire out. The last units left the scene at 2 a.m. Saturday.

KXAN is following up with the department to see how many people lived at the home as well as the cause of fire.

 

