Far East Fest to highlight Asian Culture

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Far East Fest to highlight Asian food from Austin-area restaurants and vendors (Photo courtesy: fareastfest.com)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin group wants to help you experience the flavors of the Far East on Sunday. The Far East Fest is Austin’s new Asian food festival featuring cuisines from Thai to Indian and Chinese. The event will be held at the Austin American Statesman building at 305 S. Congress Ave. VIPs get in at noon. General admission begins at 1.

General admission tickets are $55 and VIP tickets are $100. Kids 12 and under get in for $15.

More than 30 food vendors will be offering samples of some of their dishes.

 

