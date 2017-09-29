Whole Foods experienced data breach

AUSTIN (KXAN/NBC) — Credit and debit card information was compromised in a data breach at Whole Foods. The company says not all customers are affected, however.

Whole Foods says hackers got information only from customers who bought meals or drinks at in-store restaurants or bars. Those venues use a different point-of-sale system from the main checkout systems. The data breach does not affect those who only shopped at those checkouts or online at Amazon.com.

The grocer has not confirmed exactly which stores have been affected. This story will be updated as more information is made available.