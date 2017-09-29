Where to get deals for National Coffee Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for deals to jive with your love of java, here’s a brief list of where you can get your coffee fix on National Coffee Day. This list is not exhaustive, so feel free to share other deals you find in the comments section.

Cuvee Coffee Bar at 2000 E. 6th St. is offering buy one, get one free all day. It also has a series of events throughout the day and evening. You can find details at its Facebook event.

Stonehouse Coffee & Bar at 1105 S. Lamar Blvd. has $1 drip coffee and buy one, get one espresso drinks.

High Brew Coffee is partnering with Lyft for the day, offering a free can for those who take a ride in Austin.

Fleet Coffee at 2427 Webberville Road is hosting a “Night of 1000 Pours” event Friday, where it will donate 20 percent of its sales and proceeds from a raffle to the Houston Food Bank.

Dunkin Donuts is doing a buy one, get one deal all day. It is also donating coffee to the American Red Cross.

Krispy Kreme is offering free coffee all weekend.

Keurig is offering 20 percent off its K-Cup pods and bagged coffee online with coupon code CELEBRATE. It lasts from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.