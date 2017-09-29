VIDEO: Thief breaks into Round Rock market, gets away with cash register

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock police are investigating two burglaries after surveillance video captured suspects breaking into stores in the same strip mall in less than a week’s time.

Late Sunday night, Sept. 24, a man broke into the Indo Pak Supermarket and Halal Meat store located in the Turtle Creek Market, 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd. Video surveillance footage released to KXAN shows the shirtless suspect hopping over the front counter and removing the cash register. The burglar got away with about $400 in cash.

It’s the first time the family-owned small business has been the victim of a burglary, since they moved into the shopping center four years ago.

Then, on Thursday night, another break-in was reported at the Dancer’s Closet store next door to the supermarket. In both cases, it appears the suspect or suspects used large rocks to break inside and remove entire cash registers.

The FBI’s 2016 crime report shows burglaries are on the rise in the city. According to the national data, 205 burglaries were reported in 2015. The next year, 303 burglaries were reported — an increase of 47 percent.

This week’s burglaries also come after a number of recent high-profile crimes in the area. On Monday, a man was arrested after allegedly robbing a spa using an AK-47.

Cruz Reyes Soliz, 27, faces a charge of aggravated robbery. He allegedly kicked in the back door of Seven Day Spa at 1510 Sam Bass Road on Sept. 21 and ordered a victim to give him money from the lockers meant for personal property.

An armed robbery happened on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Wag-a-Bag located at 801 S. Mays St. Police say around 10:35 p.m., a man came into the store, displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 to 220 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black, long‐sleeve t‐shirt with a small white logo on the left chest, black tennis shoes with white soles, a black beanie and a bright green bandana. He also wore black‐rimmed glasses and work gloves.

Anyone with information about the crimes should call the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218‐5518.