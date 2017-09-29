The Alzheimer’s Texas Walk

Alzheimer’s Texas Walks are the only Alzheimer’s walk fundraisers where 100% of the funds you raise stays in Texas. Join us to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and related disorders, support families currently facing the disease, honor those we have lost, and support the mission of Alzheimer’s Texas. Alzheimer’s Texas works to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders through the advancement of research and to enhance care and support for individuals, their families, and caregivers. Alzheimer’s Texas has proudly served Central Texas since 1982.

Funding

100% of all funds stay in Texas and are used locally.

Alzheimer’s Texas is 100% privately funded.

Our administrative costs are well below what is considered the standard and are currently 14% for administration.

We are a Texas based, non-profit 501 (c) 3 organization, EIN# 74-2286105, in continuous operation for 35 years.

New funding will allow us to support more research and to serve more people.

Programs and Services

All of our support programs and services are FREE of charge.

In 2016, we reached 17,000 clients with our programs and services.

Our mission helps individuals, families and caregivers across the entire disease lifespan.

Core programs and services include: Information and Referral, Education and Training, Care Consultation, Support Groups, Early Stage Programs, Research, Advocacy, and Community-based Respite Program Development.

Research

As the leading and exclusive voice for Texas state-funded Alzheimer’s research, Alzheimer’s Texas has spearheaded efforts resulting in almost $38 million in state funds for Alzheimer’s research in Texas.

Alzheimer’s Texas is proud to support the work of Texas Alzheimer’s Research and Care Consortium (TARCC), a collaboration between seven of the state’s leading medical research institutions, working to improve early diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, and The Darrell K Royal Research Fund for Alzheimer’s Disease, a Texas non-profit corporation that represents the pinnacle of commitment to excellence in Research and Care for Texans to attempt to cure Alzheimer’s disease (AD) in our lifetimes.

The Alzheimer’s Texas Walk is Saturday, October 7 at Camp Mabry. You can register online or by calling 512-241-0420.

