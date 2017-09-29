Texas man indicted on 2 counts of killing bald eagles

Challenger, a bald eagle, participates in an event marking the removal of the bald eagle from the endangered species list June 28, 2007 at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, DC. In 1963 there were barely 400 nesting pairs of bald eagles in the lower 48 states; today there are more than 10,000 nesting pairs. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas man has been indicted on two counts of killing bald eagles.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department announced Friday that 82-year-old Jackie Brister, of Bend, Texas, had been indicted by a Lampasas County grand jury on the counts related to a January incident.

Brister faces additional charges on allegations that he captured and killed other protected non-game birds including several types of vultures.

The charges stem from an investigation launched by game wardens in January when a bald eagle wounded by a rifle shot was reported near Bend. The eagle eventually died.

The misdemeanor citations for taking of non-game birds are punishable by fines between $25 and $500 each. Brister could also face civil restitution of more than $10,000 for each bird.

