State Fair of Texas kicks off Friday with amazing selection of fried foods

DALLAS (KXAN) — More than two million people will enter the gates of the State Fair of Texas this year; the fair opens Friday and Big Tex is there to greet every last one.

Big Tex, the 55-foot tall and 26,000 pound cowboy, is sporting a new addition to his usual garb, a button that shows his Texas-sized support for victims of Hurricane Harvey. It reads “Texas Strong.”

The State Fair of Texas is known for wild, unusual and typically deep-fried foods, hands out awards to the most decadent dishes each year.

Tom Grace’s Funnel Cake Bacon Queso Burger won both “Best Taste – Savory” and “Most Creative,” for the 2017 fair.

The fair also is home to such delicacies as Deep Fried Chicken Noodle Soup on a Stick:

And to finish with a little something sweet: Fernie’s Fried Texas Sheet Cake.

The fair runs until October 22.