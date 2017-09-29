Slaughter Creek I-35 overpass reopens after renovations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers reliant on the Slaughter Creek overpass can now get back to their regular route. The overpass at I-35 is now open after the road was closed last May for improvements.

The Friday event kicked off with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a motorcycle parade led by State Senator Kirk Watson, D-Austin. This marks the first project to be completed under the Mobility35 program which began in 2011.

The overpass was renovated to have a wider bridge with improved frontage roads and safer lighting in addition to a new southbound to northbound U-turn bridge. The southbound portion of the frontage road was expanded to have two lanes that go though the Parkway intersection.

“We’re ensuring reliability not only for cars and motorcycles but for transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians too. Improving the smart way forward, and it’s time to get this done,” says Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization executive director Ashby Johnson. The project was completed on time and on budget, with a total cost of $9.2 million.

Don’t expect traffic delays to stop anytime soon in Travis County. The push to make Austin-area highways safer and more efficient for drivers continues, following recent road contract awards by the Texas Transportation Commission.

This project is one of several the Texas Department of Transportation have allocated funding towards to reconstruct heavily trafficked lanes, frontage roads and ramps in addition to improving bicycle and pedestrian paths, and making shoulder and ramp improvements. Four more projects along I-35 are scheduled to begin soon at 51st Street, Oltorf Street and from Stassney Lane to William Cannon Drive.

“As part of the Mobility35 Program, we’re ensuring reliability not only for cars and motorcycles but for transit riders, bicyclists and pedestrians too. Improving I-35 is the smart way forward, and it’s time to get this done,” said Sen. Kirk Watson.

For more information, visit my35construction.org.