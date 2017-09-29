Police: Suspect in Round Rock spa robbery behind other armed robberies

Related Coverage Round Rock spa robbed with AK-47

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who police say robbed the Seven Day Spa on Sam Bass Road in Round Rock on Monday — using an AK-47 — was responsible for other aggravated robberies in Austin, according to police.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 at around 10:30 p.m., Austin police rushed to a 911 call at the Holiday Inn Express at 701 E. Stassney Ln. in south Austin.

They arrived to find a woman who said a man had approached her from behind, grabbed her and put a gun to her head. The woman pleaded for her life, as police say Cruz Reyes Soliz, 27, took her phone and credit card, and then threw her car keys where she couldn’t find them.

Police said the woman told Soliz that her infant son was upstairs and begged not to be hurt. She was told to count to 100 on the sidewalk before moving. When officers checked the victim’s bank account, they saw recent transactions at the 7-Eleven gas station at 6607 Circle S Rd. and another one at a Shell gas station at 800 E. William Cannon Dr.

At 10:40 p.m. police were called to Mi Tradicion bakery at 801 E. William Cannon Dr., where the suspect pulled up to a pregnant woman sitting in her car and put a gun to her head. Soliz allegedly took her phone and money.

A vehicle pulled up, which police said made Soliz nervous, so he sped away. Ten minutes later, police responded to another 911 call at Ross Dress for Less at 9600 S. I-35 service road southbound, where two victims were waiting.

They had been sitting in their vehicle with two children in the back when Soliz allegedly approached and held them at gunpoint, demanding their money and phones.

The next day, Austin police were notified by Round Rock police that they had a suspect in custody for an aggravated robbery they were investigating who may be involved in the Austin cases.

During “pre-operational surveillance” of a home on George Street in Austin, police saw two women exit and get into a car and drive to a gas station, where they threw away a bright blue box. Inside, police found ID cards, car keys and wallets belonging to the robbery victims.

In an arrest of Soliz’s associates, police found the phones belonging to the victims. The victims were able to 100 percent identify Soliz as the suspect in photo lineups, according to an arrest affidavit.

Soliz has been charged with aggravated robbery, a first degree felony, with bond set at $50,000.