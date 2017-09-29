One dies in east Travis County crash

ELGIN, Texas (KXAN) — A person is dead after a one-car crash late Thursday night in east Travis County.

It occurred at 10:53 p.m. near the intersection of Skog Road and Lund-Carlson Road in Elgin.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office notified the Texas Department of Public Safety about the crash, and DPS is now the primary agency investigating the crash.

It is expected to share more information later Friday morning about how the crash happened.

KXAN will update this post with more details once they become available.