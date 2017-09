AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 35 at William Cannon Drive after a semi truck’s load slipped, causing it to block the roadway.

The truck was carrying a concrete barrier and blocked two lanes of traffic headed northbound around 10:40 a.m. As of 11 a.m., officials had completely shut down the road and had traffic exit onto the frontage road so they could get the semi back on its way.

Police officers are in the area to direct traffic.

Semi blocking 2 right lanes on IH-35 NB between William Cannon & Stassney including NB entrance ramp. Timings adjusted@ Stassney #ATXTraffic pic.twitter.com/d0q5y1pk4H — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) September 29, 2017