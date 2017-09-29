No more juvenile curfew in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin City Council voted Thursday to end the city’s rule for juvenile curfew. It had been in effect for 27 years.

Those under 17 would previously receive two warnings before getting a citation if they were out and about between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The rule will officially expire Sunday.

Interim Police Chief Brian Manley once supported the curfew, but changed his mind after reviewing its impact.

“Each and every one of those the initial reasons of interacting with those youth was not the curfew itself,” Manley told the City Council Thursday night. “It was either a traffic stop or a 911 call they were part of or the fact that we found them they were engaging in activity that gave us a concern that there might be some criminality involved.”

Manley said since June there were 14 cases where curfew was missed, but none of the teens were causing trouble. That month, the City Council also eliminated the daytime curfew, which was set during the hours school was in session.