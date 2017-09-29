Man killed in crash near Loop 360 bridge identified

By Published:
Traffic backed up on southbound Loop 360 Monday morning after a vehicle collision (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
Traffic backed up on southbound Loop 360 Monday morning after a vehicle collision (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The man who died in a crash on Loop 360 Monday near the Pennybacker Bridge has been identified by police.

Officers say a black Chevrolet Camaro was stopped in the outside lane at the red light on southbound Loop 360/North Capital of Texas Highway at Courtyard Drive when the driver of a white Cadillac, 34-year-old Brandon Keith Martinez, crashed into the Camaro from behind.

Police say the Cadillac ended up in the inside lane, where it was hit on the driver’s side by a pickup truck heading southbound around 5:14 a.m.

Martinez was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-5594.

In July, a driver died near the same intersection when a dump truck crashed with his car.

