Man allegedly exposes himself to UT Austin staff

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly exposed himself to UT staff.

UTPD tweeted that the man exposed himself Thursday at 1616 Guadalupe Street. That address matches the one for the UT Administration Building and the Guadalupe Garage.

Police say the man was black, with a short afro. He had white earbuds and black pants. Police said in a tweet “This was the full description given to us by the victims. Please know we always report what is given to us by witnesses or victims.”

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 911.