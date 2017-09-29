Make-A-Wish sending Texas boy to Alaska

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 7-year-old from Canyon Lake will be heading north as he gets his own Alaska adventure.

Bryton found out he would be heading to the Last Frontier during a surprise party in Buda on Thursday. He has mitochondrial disease, which is a chronic illness that causes physical, developmental and cognitive disabilities.

Make-A-Wish and Water Services, Inc. worked to plan the event at Logan’s Roadhouse — and give him other gifts like a stuffed Alaskan Husky, an Alaska blanket, and a T-shirt that says “Alaska’s calling, gotta go.”

When asked what he hopes to do on his trip, Bryton replied, “Go ice fishing, see whales, see the wolves, see the huskies.”

Bryton will have to have surgery in the upcoming months, so he and his family will take the trip once he’s recovered.