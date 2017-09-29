Lake Travis softball coach placed on leave for alleged ‘inappropriate conduct’

By Published: Updated:
FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
FILE - Lake Travis High School (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Lake Travis Independent School District softball coach has been accused of inappropriate conduct.

The district confirms William ‘Billy’ Coleman was the head coach at Lake Travis High School and has been placed on paid administrative leave as of Thursday.

Coleman began working at that school in August, and was previously the head coach at Canyon Randall High School in Amarillo, according to Lake Travis ISD. It says it will not provide any more information until the investigation has finished.

