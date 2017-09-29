Investigator says sheriff’s office made crucial mistakes in Rachel Cooke case

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The FBI is awaiting tips, after they increased reward money this week to $100,000 for information leading to Rachel Cooke.

A former lieutenant who worked the missing person case during his time with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office hopes the money will help. But he said the sheriff’s office made crucial mistakes when Cooke first disappeared.

“There was no reason to think she was a runaway, she had no history of it,” John Foster said.

But that’s exactly what the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said Rachel Cooke was, the day her family reported her missing in 2002. Foster, a former lieutenant with the office, points to then-Sheriff John Maspero.

“Sheriff Maspero was hopeful she would just turn up.”

It was days later, after the Cooke’s started their own search, Foster says, that detectives started treating Cooke’s disappearance as a missing person case. By then, Foster says, the investigation was tainted.

“You look at the people closest to Rachel immediately, not days later, the Cooke’s should’ve been immediately interviewed.”

Foster says he made that suggestion to his supervisor when he was still a deputy, the night he responded to the Cooke’s home to take the missing person report.

“I was told that that was not going to happen, and that was per the sheriff that we were not to question the Cookes.”

Foster believes it’s because the sheriff and the Cookes knew each other. “It’s investigation 101, rule in or rule out people that are close to the victim.”

Had detectives followed protocol from day one, Foster believes there’s a greater chance the Cooke family would have closure by now.

“In any investigation, when you put your bad foot forward, it is usually haunting for the duration of the investigation.”

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office does not currently have a policy stating they must wait a certain amount of time before they consider a person missing. Foster says that wasn’t a rule when he was in the office either.