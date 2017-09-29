High School Football Week 5: Vandegrift at Westlake

WEST LAKE HILLS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake defeats Vandegrift in a thriller 33-31 thanks to the leg of kicker, Gabriel Lozano. Westlake won on a 38 yard field goal as time expired. Westlake (5-0, 1-0) travels to Hays next week. Vandegrift (2-3, 0-1) hosts Lehman
