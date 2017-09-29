High School Football Week 5: Stony Point vs. Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point beat Round Rock 52-48 Friday at Dragon Stadium in each teams District 13-6A opener. Stony Point (2-3, 1-0) hosts Pflugerville for homecoming next week. Round Rock (0-5, 0-1) is on bye.
