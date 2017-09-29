High School Football Week 5: Stony Point vs. Round Rock

KXAN Sports Published:
Stony Point vs. Round Rock (KXAN Photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Stony Point beat Round Rock 52-48 Friday at Dragon Stadium in each teams District 13-6A opener. Stony Point (2-3, 1-0) hosts Pflugerville for homecoming next week. Round Rock (0-5, 0-1) is on bye.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s