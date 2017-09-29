High School Football Week 5: McCallum vs. LBJ

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In a District 25-5A showdown, McCallum defeats LBJ 38-33 Friday night at Nelson Field. McCallum (5-0, 1-0) hosts Austin High on Thursday night. LBJ (3-2, 0-1) is at Lanier.
