JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WIVB) — Pro golfer Phil Mickelson recently took a selfie with not one, not two, but three former U.S. presidents.

The photo, showing Mickelson, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton was taken at the 2017 Presidents Cup in New Jersey.

Mickelson tweeted “When you can take a selfie with three US Presidents, you do it!”

The three former presidents each served as honorary chairman of the event in the past. President Donald Trump is the current honorary chairman.

