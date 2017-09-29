Friday Night Game Night: Week 5 Scores

Vandegrift vs. Austin Westlake on Sept. 29, 2017 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bynum)
PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A
Katy Seven Lakes 28, Katy Tompkins 20

CLASS 3A
Childress 41, Henrietta 0

CLASS 1A
Anton 58, Southland 12

Balmorhea 63, Lamesa Klondike 13

Cherokee 53, Santa Anna 6

Follett 59, Groom 6

Forestburg 92, Trinidad 44

Fort Davis 54, West Texas Homeschool 6

Happy 74, Crowell 16

Laird Hill Leverett’s Chapel 66, Ladonia Fannindel 19

Matador Motley County 62, Chillicothe 0

May 60, Waco Vanguard 14

McLean 54, Lefors 6

Oglesby 77, McDade 53

Turkey Valley 54, Paducah 6

Veribest 71, Valera Panther Creek 25

Wellman-Union 54, Hart 7

White Deer 61, Kress 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
FW All Saints 48, Lubbock Kingdom Prep 0

OTHER
EP Pebble Hills 57, EP Franklin 28

Forsan def. Morton , forfeit

San Marcos Hill Country Christian 60, Austin Hill Country 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Rule vs. Silverton, ccd.

Sanderson vs. Imperial Buena Vista, ccd.

