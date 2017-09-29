Bicyclist hit by minivan downtown dies a week later

The crash happened at the corner of Fifth and Nueces Streets around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2017. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The bicyclist struck by a minivan in downtown Austin last week — 33-year-old Justin Richard Shapiro — has died from his injuries.

Police say Shapiro exited a private driveway in the 600 block of West Fifth Street, near Nueces Street, when he began riding the wrong way westbound on a one-way street.

He was then hit head-on by the Dodge Caravan around 2:28 a.m.

Shapiro was taken by Austin-Travis County EMS medics to Dell Seton Medical Center. He died there at 7:16 a.m. Friday, a week after the crash on Sept. 22.

The Austin Police Department says the case is still under investigation. Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.

Officers say the driver of the minivan stayed at the scene and that no charges will be filed.

