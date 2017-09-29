Austin’s “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” this Sunday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Capitol of Texas Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sunday morning.

“Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s Disease, and so we won’t stop until we find a cure,” Christine Casebeer said.

She’s with the organization and says while 5,000,000 Americans live with Alzheimer’s Disease, they aren’t the only ones that need support.

“[We] want to provide an enhanced support for our caregivers as well,” she said.

“A lot of times this disease can be isolating and you don’t feel like you have support,” Casebeer said. “That’s where we come in, to make sure you get that support, make sure you don’t lose hope, because that’s us … we are not losing hope. We’re not stopping until we find that first survivor.”

The walk is scheduled for Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. It’ll be held at the Travis County Expo Center. The hope is to raise $200,000 for Alzheimer’s research, advocacy, and education.

People can still sign up and get information online, or register at 8 a.m. the morning of the event.

The money raised goes to Alzheimer’s research, online and in-person support groups, as well as educational programs to help families learn about the disease and find resources to help them.

Jorge Rodas shares on KXAN News Today how the money raised will be used to help thousands of people with the disease and their families.