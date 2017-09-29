Austin Energy launches new mobile alert tools for power outages

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy, the city’s community-owned electric utility, has launched new mobile communication tools for customers to use when the power goes out.

The new tools include a mobile-friendly outage map, proactive text messages that provide updates to customers and the ability to report outages via text message.

The upgraded, bilingual outage map is now mobile-friendly and includes many new features to improve the customer experience. Customers can view and report outages, find out how many customers are affected, get estimated restoration times and see live weather radar. It also allows the user to toggle on or off electrical hazards, such as downed power lines, so they can avoid the area and stay safe.

To get more information, users can click on an outage. To access the new map, visit outagemap.austinenergy.com.

“We heard from customers that they wanted a better mobile experience,” said Jackie Sargent, Austin Energy general manager. “Outages don’t happen often, but when they do – when a storm rolls through for example – we want to help customers have the information they need to make a plan.”

Austin Energy customers can also register for Outage Alerts via text message before a power outage occurs. Registered customers can text “OUT” to report outages as well as receive alerts about power outages affecting their address.

Austin Energy will provide updates about estimated restoration times and crew status until the power is back on. This gives customers access to the best information available on outages and power restorations affecting their home or business. Outage Alerts are available in English and Spanish.

How to sign up for Outage Alerts:

To get started, text REGISTER (or just REG) to 287846 (the numbers corresponding to AUSTIN on a phone keypad.) Enter the phone number associated with your account or your city of Austin utilities account number when prompted. If you are texting from the phone number associated with your account, you’ll skip this step. Enter your ZIP code. Enter Y to agree to Austin Energy Outage Alert Terms and Conditions We recommend that you add 287846 to your contacts list as Austin Energy Outage Alerts for convenience

What’s next?

If Austin Energy is aware of a power outage at your address, you will automatically get a text to let you know when power restoration is expected. You can report outages by simply texting OUT to 287846. You can get status updates during an outage by texting STAT.

Once you have sent a text to receive information about an outage, you can text PAUSE to discontinue notifications for 24 hours. Text STOP to opt-out of all text notifications and HELP for other options.

That’s all there is to it — and you only have to register once. Watch this quick video highlighting the new Outage Alerts and the new Outage Map.

Austin Energy serves more than 460,000 customer accounts and more than 1 million residents in Greater Austin. For more information about Austin Energy, visit austinenergy.com.