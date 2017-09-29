Amazon’s Treasure Truck arrives in Austin with Nintendo entertainment system

By Published: Updated:
Amazon's treasure truck debuts in Austin Sept. 29 (Amazon Photo)
Amazon's treasure truck debuts in Austin Sept. 29 (Amazon Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amazon’s famed Treasure Truck is rolling into Austin Friday, bringing with it a unique way to shop.

The truck will drive around the city and offer specific “unexpected surprises” several times a month, according to a release. People can get exclusive items just for the truck, or deals on trending technology, holiday specials or local favorites. Customers can subscribe to get notifications when the truck is en route to a new place with a new surprise. They can then buy the items using the Amazon app and pick them up at the truck.

The service will make its Austin debut at noon at Whole Foods at 9607 Research Blvd., offering the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

Previously, the Treasure Truck was only in Seattle, but is now expanding to select cities nationwide.

