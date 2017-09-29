$1M lawsuit from family of woman killed in south Austin crosswalk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The family of a school receptionist who was hit and killed by a car while crossing the road near where she worked is suing the City of Austin, as well as two drivers involved in the collision. It alleges the crosswalk lights were not working when she was killed.

“The City of Austin owes pedestrians a duty to correct the absence, condition, or malfunction of a traffic-control device when it has actual constructive notice of the problem, and it failed to do so,” the lawsuit states.

Rosemary Maradiaga’s husband Moises is suing for wrongful death and asking for more than $1 million in monetary relief. The 33-year-old mother of four was walking across Slaughter Lane at Orchard Ridge Sept.1 when she was hit. The driver who hit her, Jake Thomas Jones, stayed at the scene.

Another driver, Jose Manuel Contreras-Ortiz was also cited in the lawsuit. It claims he was traveling north on Orchard Ridge toward the intersection and began turning onto Slaughter Lane when he noticed Rosemary Maradiaga in the crosswalk. He stopped in the middle of the intersection and blocked Jones’ view — and Jones hit her.

The lawsuit claims that she crossed the road in a crosswalk that had pedestrian activation buttons — Walk/Don’t Walk signs and a red light traffic signal — but none of them were turned on according to the lawsuit and a statement from Moises Maradiaga’s attorney.

“Had the warning lights at the crosswalk been powered up and working, vehicles would have had notice that a pedestrian were crossing and this horrific tragedy would have been avoided,” the statement said. “We know that Austin Energy only had to flip a switch to power up the crosswalk. We also know that Idea Public School had complained to both the City of Austin and Travis County for months leading up to Rosemary’s death. Moises sincerely hopes that no other family will suffer from a similar preventable tragedy.”

The City of Austin also released a statement Thursday saying it has not been served with the lawsuit but it is “very familiar with the tragic incident that occurred earlier this month.”

“We are prepared to defend the City in the lawsuit that is also brought against the driver involved in the accident at a location where Travis County has reduced the speed limit by a school zone sign and there is a crosswalk,” the city stated.