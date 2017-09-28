‘Tweeter Laureate’ Texas judge nominated by Trump for federal court

Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett speaking at the TPPF's 15th Annual Policy Orientation for the Texas Legislature (KXAN Photo/Tom Rapp)
WASHINGTON (AP/KXAN) — The tweeter-in-chief is nominating a Texas judge recognized as the state’s first “Tweeter Laureate” for a federal appeals court.

President Donald Trump on Thursday named Texas Supreme Court Justice Don Willett one of four nominees for the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals. His nomination would require U.S. Senate confirmation.

Another Texan, Dallas attorney James Ho, has also been nominated to the court. A partner in the office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, LLP, he served as solicitor general of Texas.

The New Orleans appeals court has been an influential stop in recent years for high-profile Texas laws over abortion access, voting rights and immigration crackdowns.

Willett is a Republican and avid tweeter with nearly 97,000 followers. His zingers about Texas pride, life and the law prompted the Texas Legislature in 2015 to ceremonially name him “Tweeter Laureate.”

Trump also floated Willett as a potential U.S. Supreme Court pick during his presidential campaign. That’s despite Willett having previously tweeted digs at Trump.

Gov. Greg Abbott called Willett and Ho’s appointments “outstanding choices” by President Trump. “As Texas’ Attorney General, I had the pleasure of working with both Don and James and can attest to their brilliance as lawyers and their unwavering commitment to the Rule of Law,” the governor said in a statement.

