Texas wins Big 12 opener to Iowa State, 17-7

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — Texas started Big 12 play with a win at Iowa State.

Quarterback Shane Buechele made his first start since suffering a shoulder injury against Maryland. Buechele led the offense to three scoring drives. Buechele finished with 171 yards and one touchdown.

The Texas defense followed up their impressive performance against USC by holding the Cyclones to 256 yards and three turnovers. Two of those turnovers came from safety Deshon Elliot who had two interceptions.

Texas is now 2-2 and their next game will be at home against Kansas State.