Rabid live bat found at Dripping Springs Elementary School

Bats in flight
FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2009, file photo, bats take flight outside the Old Tunnel Wildlife Management Area near Fredericksburg, Texas. Researchers with the North American Bat Monitoring Program are conducting pilot acoustic surveys to detect the high-pitched frequencies emitted by the flying mammals to capture bugs in flight and navigate in the dark. (AP Photo/Harry Cabluck, File)

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — A live bat found near the front entrance of Dripping Springs Elementary School this week has tested positive for rabies.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office said the bat was found outside around 3:25 p.m. Monday and later tested by the Department of State Health Services.

If you or someone you know may have come in physical contact with the bat, please call the sheriff’s office animal control unit at 512-393-7896 or the Department of State Health Services Zoonosis Control at 254-778-6744.

It’s the latest of several rabid bat cases in Hays County. Two bats were found dead in Buda earlier this month, but were too decomposed to be tested for rabies.

In these cases, a rabies alert is sent out as a precaution.

