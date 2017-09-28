Proposals for new Travis County election system rejected

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Commissioners court rejected all proposals to build its custom-designed voting system that was supposed to improve security, turning it toward more traditional methods of finding a replacement for its current system.

Officials made this decision after proposals to build STAR-Vote did not meet the requirements to create a complete system that fulfills all of the county’s needs. A request for proposals went out late last year, with vendors submitting their ideas early this year.

Since 2012, Travis County and the county clerk invested more than $330,000 in time and resources to evaluate election computer security and compare various voting systems. Ultimately, it decided to try to invent its own.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir collaborated with experts to design of STAR-Vote — with the STAR standing for “Secure, Transparent, Auditable, Reliable.” It came in response to security concerns, but was supposed to also be quick, accurate and accessible for voters with disabilities. It would also create a paper trail, which could be used if a recount becomes necessary.

“We now see that the people who served on the County Clerk Study Group, the STAR-Vote Design Team, and the Travis County Commissioners Court were ahead of their time,” a release explaining the decision stated.

The Travis County Clerk said it has run into too many obstacles to create STAR-Vote, from funding to a lack of time to build and certify it. Instead, it will have to replace its 16-year-old system with one that is already available on the market. However, it will use what it learned during the process to find the new election equipment.

“That doesn’t mean our community has to give up on the demands we have made for improved voting systems,” according to a release from the county clerk. “The information gained through the requirements gathering and RFP development process will be invaluable as we move forward.”

Moving forward, it hopes to find a system that keeps a voter-verified paper trail in case of a recount, as well as better security that includes a third party verification of results and better audits after the election. The system will likely cost more to buy and to maintain, but there will be less risk of a delay in getting the equipment. It will send out requests for the proposals for the new system in October, and expects to have the new voting system in place in two to four years.