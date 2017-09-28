Officials to announce reward for Rachel Cooke case information

File photo of Rachel Cooke. (KXAN File Photo)
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Later Thursday morning, officials are set to announce a reward for information in a missing persons case from 15 years ago in Georgetown.

Rachel Cooke disappeared while on a morning run in January 2002. A neighbor saw her walk past her driveway during her cool down. Cooke was 19 years old at the time.

Representatives from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Texas Rangers are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. in the area where she was last seen. It is not known how much of a reward they will be offering.

Back in June of this year, authorities excavated an area in Liberty hill after they received a tip in the case. Ultimately, they did not find any evidence.

