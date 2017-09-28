Newly unveiled Ford pickup truck could set you back $100,000

DALLAS (KXAN) — Ford Motor Company unveiled its new F-Series Super Duty Limited trucks Thursday, including an F-450 that — when all options are included — costs $94,455 (before tax, title and license).

With pricing starting at $87,100 for a 2018 F-450, the truck is promised to deliver technology and comfort previously seen only in luxury sedans. Ford says the trucks will be able to tow more than 30,000 pounds — the weight of an F-35 fighter jet.

“Super Duty Limited is the most luxurious and advanced heavy-duty pickup truck ever created by Ford for accomplished buyers, with appetites for the high life and hard-earned dollars to match,” said Todd Eckert, Ford Truck group marketing manager.

Starting MSRP (not including $1,295 destination, taxes and fees) for the 2018 F-250 is $80,835 and $82,010 for the F-350.

Some of the Super Duty Limited’s features include an HD 360-degree camera with trailer reverse guidance and a full panoramic moonroof.

“Imagine opening the door to your humidor and sinking into your favorite leather lounge chair – that’s the sensation new Super Duty Limited inspires,” said Ford design manager Aileen Barraza.

The trucks will arrive this winter.