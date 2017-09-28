MoPac Express open date set, lane closures Thursday and Friday

By Published: Updated:
The MoPac Northbound underpass express lane is expected to open Saturday, Sept. 30. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)
The MoPac Northbound underpass express lane is expected to open Saturday, Sept. 30. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews will be working on MoPac during the day on Thursday and Friday what could be the last round of closures before its new Express Lane opens.

The left northbound lane from 35th Street to Ranch to Market Road 2222 (Northland Drive) will be shut down from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. It’s an effort to make up for lost time after this week’s rainy weather, and workers will be finishing up striping and installing delineator posts. Drivers should expect delays.

Officials said Thursday morning that the new MoPac Express Lane will officially open the morning of Oct. 7, but could be delayed by weather. It runs from Cesar Chavez Street downtown to RM 2222 in northwest Austin. The southbound lanes are slated to open Oct. 27.

The entire MoPac project was set to be finished two years ago. Construction started in October 2013.

