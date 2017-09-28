Inspiring Curiosity with WonderWell

Ashley Reinhardt, Founder and Owner of WonderWell, joined us in the studio with more on her newly constructed, early learning school inspired by the Reggio Emilia philosophy of early childhood education. Building construction is scheduled for substantial completion in the coming weeks; WonderWell will open their doors to their first group of Imagineers in January 2018. To learn more, be sure to visit their booth at Austin School Expo – SOUTH on Sunday. To learn more about their programs and registration, head over to www.WonderWell.com.
