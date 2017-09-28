High school student honored for saving child from drowning

Marcus Weakly, 14, next to apartment complex pool where he pulled a 4-year-old who was drowning (KXAN photo/Erin Cargile)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An LBJ High School student is getting a lot of attention this week for saving a child’s life.

The Austin Independent School District honored Marcus Weakly at Monday’s school board meeting.

Weakly, 14, was swimming with friends at an apartment complex pool in east Austin on June 17, 2017. He was playing with a beach ball when a friend pointed to a 4-year-old boy underwater at the bottom of the deep end — lifeless. He dove down to take a closer look.

“He still wasn’t moving so I went in there and pulled him out,” said Weakly. “I didn’t think about anything else but doing that.”

Austin-Travis County EMS says bystanders called 911, and stepped in to help perform CPR while medics were on the way.

ATCEMS honored Weakly with the “Outstanding Citizen Award,” and said if it were not for his quick, heroic actions the young boy would not have survived.

