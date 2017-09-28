Former H-E-B executive accused of promoting child porn

John Campbell, 63, is accused of promoting child pornography (CNN Photo)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN/CNN) — A former H-E-B executive accused of possessing and promoting child pornography faced a judge as his trial began Wednesday in San Antonio, Texas.

A 53-count indictment accuses John Campbell, 63, of seeking out and keeping nude, sexually explicit pictures of boys under 18 years old. He mistakenly attached an inappropriate picture to an internal email he sent a coworker. Prosecutors said when she asked him about it, he told her “you got me.”

During opening statements, prosecutors said that Campbell told H-E-B investigators in 2014 “This is what happens when you do stupid things,” and “This is humiliating and embarrassing.”

Corporate executives told authorities and fired Campbell.

Campbell’s attorney asked the jury to carefully consider each count of the indictment carefully, because it is so complex. If convicted on every count, Campbell could face up to 600 years in prison.

 

 

 

