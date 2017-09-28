Easy Ways to Amp Up Your Beauty Routine

In honor of International Coffee Day (which is on Friday, September 29th), I’ll be chatting about the various beauty benefits of coffee and showcasing some products that feature coffee as a primary ingredient. The products featured are:

  • SheaMoisture Ground Coffee Scrubs
  • IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream & IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Concealing Pot
  • 100% Pure Caffeine Mask and 100% Pure Bright Eyes Mask
  • Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Volume Arabica Coffee Fruit Shampoo & Conditioner
  • Edible Beauty & Velvet Coffee Body Butter

