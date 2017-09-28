Collision shuts down northbound I-35 service road north of Stassney Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man had to be rescued after being pinned in a vehicle in southeast Austin. In all, two people were taken to the hospital.

The collision happened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, on the northbound Interstate 35 service road near Teri Road. That’s just north of Stassney Lane. A KXAN viewer describes the scene as cars piled on top of each other near a light post.

Austin police shut down the road to investigate and clean up. They say the service road will not be usable for “an extended time” and that people should avoid the area.

The two men taken to the hospital had potentially serious injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.