City Council postpones budget approval for Convention Center and Visitors Bureau

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has postponed for two more weeks the Austin Convention Center and Visitors Bureau’s budget and marketing plan Thursday, amid controversy over the largely tax-dollar funded organization’s spending on food, alcohol and entertainment over the past two years.

As the resolution is written, the bureau, which is officially called Visit Austin, would receive about $14.79 million in fiscal year 2017-18, according to the resolution.

The budget discussion comes days after a KXAN investigation uncovered nearly $500,000 the nonprofit spent, including nationwide concert ticket, jewelry, gift cards, steak and lobster dinners and a bar tab exceeding $5,000.

KXAN’s report split the City Council between members who wanted to postpone the organization’s budget and marketing plan for further review, and those who wanted to move ahead and pass the budget.

Council member Kitchen and Pool said they wanted to postpone until mid-October to get a better understanding of Visit Austin’s spending. Council members Flannigan and Renteria expressed concern with the effects a postponement could have on the nonprofit.

“This is a fee that the tourism industry charges on hotel rooms. The intent under state law is that it go to the tourism industry,” Flannigan said. “Delaying a budget two days before it expires, and dipping into reserves… this is not a good way to do policy.”

Council members Kitchen, Tovo and Pool expressed concern with the spending in KXAN’s report and a desire to look deeper into the organization’s finances.

“Not to suggest that there is necessarily any ill intent with how these expenditures are made… my question is that, in the city of Austin, what do we think is appropriate for those public dollars?” said Council Member Ann Kitchen.

KXAN discovered Visit Austin spent $18,000 on 75 tickets to see Lady Gaga concerts in Boston, San Francisco and Flushing, New York. In addition, the nonprofit also paid for junkets to see performances by Beyonce, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Dixie Chicks and Adele.

In one visit to Antone’s nightclub on March 31, 2016, Visit Austin charged $6,317 for about 500 alcohol beverages. You can read the full investigation below.

KXAN INVESTIGATION: Big spending in Austin Convention Center and Visitors Bureau raising concerns

Tom Noonan, CEO of Visit Austin, described his organization’s spending as “investments.” The expenditures have “returned extraordinary benefits,” including $150 million in economic impact to the city, he said in a prepared statement sent to City Council following KXAN’s initial reporting.

“Visit Austin spends hotel tax prudently, legitimately, and legally,” Noonan said in the statement. “It also raises additional revenues that more than offset the cost of events.”

Noonan defended the concerts and trips to other states, saying, “We go to where the customers are located.” He said the party at Antone’s showcased local musicians and food, and Visit Austin’s expenditures fall in line with other visitor bureaus in Texas and throughout the country.

Read Noonan’s full letter to City Council here.

But critics have questioned if the organization is transparent enough and what Austin is getting in return for such spending.

Visit Austin receives about 85 percent of its revenue from hotel occupancy taxes. In an interview with KXAN, Visit Austin’s chief financial officer confirmed the $500,000 noted in the investigation was paid with hotel occupancy taxes, which are levied on tourist hotel bills.

Visit Austin has been pushing for a $600 million expansion to the Austin Convention Center, as part of the so-called “Downtown Puzzle.” The puzzle would include the creation of a downtown tax increment finance zone (TIF) that would dedicate $30 million for homes for homeless people. The existing Waller Creek TIF would be expanded to dedicate $100 million for parks, and a “Tourism Public Improvement District” would be created to raise $4 million-$8 million a year for homeless programs, historic preservation and Mexican-American Cultural Center renovations.

Some say the downtown improvements should not be tied to the Austin Convention Center expansion.

Troxclair pushed to reduce the Visit Austin’s budget by $2 million, according to an amendment to the budget approval resolution. The amendment also states Visit Austin will provide one-time allocation of $1.2 million for security at spring festivals. In addition, $250,000 will be provided from hotel occupancy taxes for historic preservation.