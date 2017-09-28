Austin Firefighters Association, Council come to agreement on pay standards

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin City Council has come to an agreement with the Austin Firefighters Association on hiring, pay and vacation standards.

Mayor Steve Adler said the agreement addresses issues with firefighter overtime and vacation. As part of the deal, vacation leave is no longer factored into overtime calculations.

The mayor also said it appears diversity is improving in AFD’s ranks, something the Department of Justice has been monitoring since 2014. The department’s wages are among the highest in the state, on average.

City Council Member Alison Alter is defending her vote against the city’s contract with the association. “My vote today had nothing to do with the performance of the Austin fire fighters,” the council member for District 10 said. “It had to do with fiscal concerns, and concerns about how the contract was going to allow us to fill the vacancies we have been experiencing in the fire department, and how it was going to constrain our ability to achieve some of our diversity goals.”

A KXAN investigation previously revealed AFD has the highest amount of overtime among city departments.

From fiscal year 2015 to 2016, citywide overtime pay jumped from $64 million to $71 million — an 11 percent increase, according to payroll records obtained by KXAN.

AFD attributed its overtime to a lack of new job applicants, mass retirement, a federal consent decree and staffing policy, among other issues.