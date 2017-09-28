APD increases enforcement after woman fights off attacker on trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At 4 a.m. Thursday Austin police began beefing up their enforcement around the 10 mile loop of the Hike and Bike Trail downtown. This comes after a woman was attacked Wednesday morning — the third in a month.

The attacks have happened in various locations — the most recent near Lakeshore Boulevard and east Riverside Drive. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley announced that officers who normally patrol downtown at night will include more of the Hike and Bike Trail on their patrol shift by foot and bike.

In an effort to educate the public about running and walking safely on the trail, at 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday, Austin police and SWAT members are asking the public to join them on a run or walk around the trail. The public can do the three or four mile loop or a two mile walk.

The latest attack happened Wednesday around 6:40 a.m. on the southeastern side of the trail when a woman was grabbed from behind. She told police the man tried to drag her into the bushes but she fought off the attacker whom she said only spoke Spanish to her. Even though police will be more present on the trail, officials say the public still needs to be vigilant.

“We want people to be aware of their surroundings and each other and if they see something then report it to the police department and that will help us keep them safe,” says Lt. Dustin Lee, APD Downtown Area Command.

The description of the man in the latest attack is described to be 5 feet 11 inches with short, dark hair and no facial hair. He was described as having a “greasy sheen” to his face and the victim says he spoke Spanish.

The first attack happened on Aug. 22, when a woman was jogging on the Austin High School track around 5 a.m., at 2100 Stephen F. Austin Dr. — also near the Lady Bird Lake trail. A man came from behind and grabbed her, trying to put a cloth over her face.

Police are still trying to identify that suspect. He is described as a white male in his mid 40s, 6 feet 2 inches, medium build, 215 pounds, with broad shoulders, tan skin and unkempt medium-length, brown hair.

He was seen leaving in an older model small car that was dark green or blue with a white stripe on the passenger side.

A sexual assault of a woman on the trail on Sept. 15 around 5:45 a.m. happened near Rainey Street. The woman was running when she was grabbed by a man and taken to the ground. Other runners, including an armed Good Samaritan, came to the woman’s aid and the suspect ran away.

On Sept. 18, a suspect, named by police as 22-year-old Richard McEachern, was arrested. Police found him sleeping near the trail naked from the waist down.

In addition to APD officers on foot and bike, park police will also be on the trail more regularly driving in their ATVs.