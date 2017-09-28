‘All we can do right now is wait’: APD sergeant fights for life after severe burns

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — An Austin police sergeant is fighting to recover from serious burns to more than a quarter of his body after a brush pile fire he was tending off-duty at his Buda home got out of control earlier this month.

Sgt. Gary Christenberry, a military veteran, was burning the pile on Sept. 12, “something he’s done a thousand times before,” his daughter Chelsea Roberts told KXAN, after Hurricane Harvey knocked down trees in his yard. The fire flared up and caught the 20-plus year veteran of the Austin Police Department on fire.

Now, more than two weeks later, family members and fellow officers continue to visit the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research’s burn center on Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio as he fights complications from severe burns that covered 29 percent of his body.

They’re all hoping for better news than they got Thursday morning.

“It’s kind of hard to, hard to take,” Lt. Duane Peed, Christenberry’s friend and supervisor, said at the hospital. He’s part of the wounded sergeant’s extended family; the two came up through the department together, working patrol and responding to the same calls.

He was here the first day Christenberry was admitted, transferred from an Austin hospital when staff there realized the extent of the burns; he came back this week to support the rest of his fellow officer’s family. “They’re scared,” he said, “and we just want to be there for them.”

“There were police officers who beat me to the hospital the first day,” Roberts said, smiling, “and there were police officers who beat me there today.”

The call Thursday was surely not one Roberts wanted, nor even expected. “Catastrophic numbness, I think would be the response,” she said. “Because he had been so improved.”

More than two weeks into the ordeal, after watching the improvement and having a few short conversations with her dad, Roberts heard from his doctors that his lungs had failed and a bad infection had set in. Machines were being used to help his heart and his lungs function.

He’s tough, she said, and she has to keep believing in him.

“Being a police officer, I’ve kind of grown up with the knowledge that maybe one day someone would knock at my door and tell me that he wasn’t coming home,” Roberts said, “but you don’t expect it burning leaves in his backyard.”

Roberts was at the hospital with her young son, Tristan — Christenberry’s grandson. Peed and other officers entertained the 9-month-old while his mom got updates from her dad’s doctors. Roberts’ siblings also have young children, and her sister even gave birth in the time Christenberry has been confined to the burn unit.

It’s times like these she leans on her father’s extended family.

“He may be down and out right now, but you’ve got back up,” Peed said. “You’ve got us. We’re here.”

An APD officer for roughly 25 years — and a soldier for a decade before that — Christenberry has a big family. “Lot of friends. Everybody knows Gary,” Peed said. Those friends and family have been making the drive to San Antonio since day one.

It’s day 16, and they’re still coming, still waiting. That’s just what a family does. “That’s all we can do right now is wait and see if he improves,” Roberts said. “Literally every day is something different. It’s either an improvement or a step back, but I’m hoping there are more improvements than steps back now.”

If you’d like to help with the sergeant’s medical fund, his family has set up a GoFundMe page here.