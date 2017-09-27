Woman who stabbed victim 21 times in Hyde Park already up for parole

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 21 scars are a painful reminder, but even more troubling for the victim is the person who left her for dead could soon walk free.

“I felt as though I deserved at least five years of not having to think about this,” said Katie, who asked that we not use her last name.

Pearl Moen, 20, was sentenced in January to 15 years in prison for attempted murder. She stabbed Katie 21 times near 44th Street and Speedway in Hyde Park in November 2015. She’s already up for parole, and this is why:

Attempted murder is not considered what’s called a “3G offense,” basically a very violent crime, usually involving a weapon. Offenders serving time for non-3G offenses are eligible for parole when their time served plus good conduct time equals one-fourth of their sentence. 3G offenders must serve at least half of their time.

Murder is a 3G offense, so Travis County Assistant District Attorney Joe Frederick tells KXAN prosecutors assumed attempted murder was as well, when they decided on the attempted murder charge. Moen was initially charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a 3G offense. But prosecutors waived that charge when they chose to prosecute on the attempted murder charge.

“People make mistakes and sometimes you think logic is going to overrule,” said Katie. “I don’t understand how attempted murder is not seen as a serious crime, and I feel like that’s a complete flaw in this 3G system.”

Katie’s focus now is a plea to the community to protest Moen’s release. “Writing a protest letter is the best way that’s going to keep her in prison.”

If Moen walks free, Katie knows her worst fears could come true. “That the girl who tried to kill me is going to think, ‘oh, what I did wasn’t that bad,’ and that’s what I fear the most, because what she did was terrible, she could do this again to somebody.”

There are specific instructions if you want to write a letter to the parole board, to protest her release.

Moen is eligible for parole in November.