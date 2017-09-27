Woman fights off attacker on Lady Bird Lake trail

Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail (KXAN Photo)
Lady Bird Lake Hike and Bike Trail (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman jogging on the Lady Bird Lake hike and bike trail Wednesday morning was attacked by a man who tried to drag her into the bushes.

Police said the woman, who was attacked around 6:40 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Lakeshore Boulevard, near East Riverside Drive, was grabbed from behind and was able to fight off the attacker.

The suspect was described by police in a Wednesday afternoon press conference as a Hispanic male in his 40s, 5-foot-11, with no facial hair, dark complected and was described as having a greasy sheen to his face.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley said the suspect spoke Spanish to the woman and has not been found.

He was last seen wearing baggy shorts, a hoodie and tennis shoes.

In response to Wednesday morning’s attack, and two recent attacks near and on the Lady Bird Lake trail, the Austin Police Department will be sending officers onto the trail in the early mornings, starting around 4 a.m., to clear the trails and look for any suspicious people.

