Woman arrested for DWI after completely stopping on I-35

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly slammed on her breaks in south Austin while driving on Interstate 35, causing a collision when a Travis County deputy and two others had to swerve around her.

Briana Sifuentes, 24, faces a driving while intoxicated charge.

She was allegedly driving south on I-35 around 2:04 p.m. when she began to drift between the lanes without using her turn signal, then swerved multiple times to correct. At one point, she slammed on her breaks and came to a complete stop on the inside lane, according to an arrest affidavit. That’s when the collision happened near Old San Antonio Road.

“Briana told me that she had pulled over because it was raining and she did not feel safe driving in the rain,” the document stated. “Briana thought she pulled over onto the shoulder not fast lane.”

An officer said he found an open container of Bud Light peach-rita in the front driver side door, and reported that Sifuentes told him she had a mimosa at 11 a.m.

A daily record 2.49 inches of rain fell at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport Tuesday, making for tough driving conditions.