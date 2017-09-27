VIDEO: Suspects break into gun store in Hutto

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Two unidentified suspects forced their way into Blackland Gun Works in Hutto early Wednesday morning.

Williamson County deputies say the break-in happened around 3:30 a.m. at 12365 US 79, near County Road 101.

The suspects stole a number of pistols from the store’s Glock gun case, but did not attempt to break into other gun cases.

After getting the pistols, they left the store immediately. Surveillance cameras show the suspects outside the store — both wearing clothing over their heads. One of the suspects, with an uncovered face, looks up at the camera.

Anyone with information on the break-in should call Detective Foiles at 512-943-1354.