VIDEO: Central Texas school bus driver fired after railroad incident

An incident involving a Copperas Cove school bus was caught on film. (Photo via KWKT)
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWKT) — Copperas Cove ISD has fired a bus driver after an incident involving a railroad crossing.

Video sent to FOX44 shows bus #52 at a railroad crossing with the crossing arm across the vehicle’s front.

CCISD says the bus was crossing the tracks when a train came into view, activating the warning lights and crossing arms.

The district says the driver reversed the bus, but could not get back far enough to avoid the arm.

The train did not hit the bus, but another bus was sent out and the 25 students on board were transferred to it.

The school district says it has not had a deadly school bus accident in more than 40 years.

During the 2016-2017 school year, the CCISD Transportation Department drove 2,710 miles every day, shuttling more than 5,500 students to and from classes.

